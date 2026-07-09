A 34-year-old man was arrested after allegedly leading police on a chase through the Paphos district late on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday.

Police signalled the driver to stop during a routine patrol at around midnight, but he accelerated and drove off.

Officers pursued the vehicle until the driver lost control and crashed into the yard of a house.

The man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, and driving without a licence or insurance.

A breathalyser test recorded an alcohol reading of 76 micrograms, well above the legal limit of 22.