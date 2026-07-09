Cyprus’ presidency of the Council of the European Union helped strengthen momentum for a more coordinated European housing policy while advancing legislation on civil protection, Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Thursday.

In a statement marking the conclusion of Cyprus’ six-month presidency, Ioannou said the country had made a significant contribution to shaping EU policy in both areas through political dialogue and legislative work.

He said Cyprus made housing one of the presidency’s central priorities, arguing that access to affordable housing has become one of the European Union’s most pressing social, economic and demographic challenges.

“The presidency worked consistently to ensure that access to affordable, decent and sustainable housing became a key element of the European social and political agenda,” he said.

Among the key initiatives were the first informal videoconference of EU housing ministers in February, ministerial discussions during the Employment, Social Policy, Health and Consumer Affairs (EPSCO) Council in March, and an informal ministerial meeting hosted in Nicosia in May, where ministers examined ways to increase the supply of affordable housing through innovation, simplified procedures and greater investment.

Ioannou described the adoption of the Council conclusions titled Housing: Demographic Change and Policy Design as the presidency’s most significant achievement in the sector, saying they marked the first collective recognition by EU member states of the need for a coordinated European approach to housing policy while respecting national competences.

The conclusions, he added, acknowledge the links between housing, demographic change, labour market needs, social inclusion and Europe’s competitiveness.

They also highlight the need to support young people, families, students, older people and middle-income households by increasing housing supply, encouraging investment and making better use of existing housing stock.

Ioannou said particular emphasis had been placed on improving housing security for students and middle-income households, reflecting the growing recognition that the housing crisis now affects a much broader section of society.

Beyond housing, Ioannou said Cyprus also made significant progress in civil protection by advancing negotiations on the new regulation governing the EU Civil Protection Mechanism and strengthening the bloc’s preparedness and emergency response framework.

Through consensus-building, close cooperation with member states and EU institutions, Cyprus laid the foundations for future presidencies to continue developing policy in both areas, he said.