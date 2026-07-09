Keo plc shareholders approved a dividend of €1.69 million at the company’s annual general meeting on July 8, 2026, with the payment set to be distributed to eligible investors by August 17, 2026.

According to an announcement on Thursday, the approved dividend amounts to 4 cents per fully paid share and will be paid from the company’s 2024 profits, which are held in its revenue reserve.

Shareholders recorded on the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) register on July 20, 2026 will be entitled to receive the dividend.

The company’s shares will trade ex-dividend from July 17, 2026, while investors purchasing shares up to the close of trading on July 16, 2026, the last cum-dividend date, will qualify for the payment.

Keo also said investors who become holders of shares through off-market transfers completed by the July 20, 2026 record date will also be entitled to receive the dividend.

The company confirmed that the dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders by August 17, 2026.

During the annual general meeting, shareholders also approved the directors’ report and the group’s consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Shareholders re-elected Ioannis Charilaou, Demos Demou and Simos Chamboullas to the board after they retired by rotation in accordance with the company’s articles of association.

They also approved the reappointment of Deloitte Ltd as the company’s external auditor for 2026, authorising the board of directors, in cooperation with the audit committee, to determine the auditor’s remuneration at a later stage.

The company’s remuneration report for the year ended December 31, 2025 was also approved.

Shareholders approved directors’ remuneration for 2026, with the chairman to receive a fixed annual fee of €13,500, representation expenses of €4,000, and €200 for each board meeting, including virtual meetings.

The same €200 attendance fee will also apply to meetings of board committees and any ad hoc meetings attended by the chairman.

Each non-executive board member will receive a fixed annual fee of €10,000, representation expenses of €1,000, and €200 for each board meeting, including virtual meetings, as well as for committee and ad hoc board meetings.

The company said its chief executive officer will not receive any remuneration for participation on the board.

For the audit committee, the chairman will receive an annual fee of €5,000, while each of the remaining committee members will receive €2,500.

Following the conclusion of the annual general meeting, the newly constituted board of directors met and confirmed its composition.

Ioannis Charilaou was confirmed as chairman, while Charalambos Panayiotou will continue as chief executive officer.

The remaining members of the board are Demos Demou, Simos Chamboullas, Vasos Komodromos, Chris Georgiades, Odysseas Christodoulou, Simos Angelides and Marios Stavrou.