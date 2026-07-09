Six people were arrested across the island overnight during the police’s regular overnight traffic operations.

The arrests involved alleged drug possession, drunkenness and disorderly conduct, traffic offences, and people living in Cyprus without the requisite residence documents.

Officers stopped 554 vehicles and checked 666 drivers and passengers, while carrying out inspections at 48 premises, leading to four citations.

The police also issued 416 traffic fines, including 91 for speeding.

Of 109 alcohol tests conducted, 10 were positive, while two of three roadside drug tests also returned positive results.

Sixteen vehicles were seized during the operation.