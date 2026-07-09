No substantive progress was made on Thursday in the private criminal prosecutions brought by the family of Thanasis Nicolaou, with the case adjourned until September 9 without entering into its merits.

Proceedings began around midday, with the prosecution submitting a revised charge sheet before the court.

During the hearing, counsel for the second defendant raised the issue of legal costs relating to the current proceedings and requested that the prosecution state its position on the matter.

The defence also challenged the revised charge sheet, arguing that it was defective.

The court directed both sides to submit their legal arguments in writing and adjourned the case until September 9, noting that, once again, the proceedings had not yet reached the substantive issues of the case.

The five defendants are former state forensic pathologist Panicos Stavrianos, former Limassol police chief Andreas Iatropoulos, former Limassol CID chief Nikos Sofokleous, former head of the rural policing unit Christakis Nathanael former Platres police station chief Christakis Kapiliotis.

The private prosecutions relate to the long-running case surrounding the death of national guardsman Thanasis Nicolaou, whose death in 2005 was initially ruled a suicide before subsequent investigations found that he had been strangled, leading to renewed scrutiny of the original police investigation and forensic examination