Proceedings in the private criminal prosecutions brought by the family of Thanasis Nicolaou against five defendants were postponed on Thursday after Limassol court suspended the hearing to examine an unrelated police detention request linked to the kidnapping of a two-year-old child.

The court informed both the prosecution and defence that the case would not continue as scheduled due to the urgent examination of the police application concerning a 53-year-old Turkish Cypriot suspect arrested in connection with abetting a Turkish national in the alleged abduction of his son, which took place on Wednesday morning in Limassol district.

During Thursday’s proceedings, the court set new procedural deadlines for the case involving the Nicolaou family.

A revised indictment is to be submitted by May 25, while any additional objections are expected to be filed by June 4.

Closing arguments are scheduled for June 11.

The private criminal prosecutions concern allegations against five former officials connected to the original investigation into the death of national guardsman Thanasis Nicolaou, whose case has remained under public scrutiny for years following claims of investigative failures and disputed forensic findings.

Those facing prosecution are forensic pathologist Panikos Stavrianos, former Limassol police director Andreas Iatropoulos, former head of Limassol CID Nikos Sofokleous, former deputy police chief Christakis Nathanael and former head of the Platres police station complex Christakis Kapiliotis.

The case centres on accusations linked to the handling of the investigation into Nicolaou’s death, which was initially ruled a suicide before subsequent examinations and inquiries raised questions over the original findings.

The family’s legal action represents a rare private criminal prosecution in Cyprus and follows years of demands for accountability over the conduct of state authorities involved in the investigation.