A Limassol court on Thursday adjourned proceedings in the case of a private criminal prosecution concerning the death of Thanasis Nicolaou, a national guardsman found dead under the Alassa bridge near Limassol in September 2005.

The next hearing has been scheduled for May 14.

Nicolaou’s family has filed a private criminal prosecution against five defendants, following earlier decisions by the state not to pursue indictments.

The defendants include a former state pathologist and senior police officials, facing a total of 38 counts connected to alleged misconduct.

They face charges including conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, neglect of official duty, and interference with judicial proceedings in relation to the handling of the death.

The defendants have yet to enter a plea.

In court on Thursday, the prosecution presented an amended charge sheet, following earlier objections by the defendants’ attorneys that some of the indictments were vague and non-specific.

The defence requested time to review the revised document.

The judge granted the request, but said that by May 14 when the court reconvenes the defence must definitively state whether they accept the charge sheet or not. If they do, the judge instructed, they must also be ready to make their opening arguments.

The judge expressed frustration at the delays, given that the trial proceedings had begun in December.