Court proceedings in the private criminal prosecution brought by the family of Thanasis Nicolaou advanced, after prosecutors submitted a revised indictment against five former officials, with preliminary objections now scheduled for June 4.

The revised document was filed in line with earlier judicial instructions following a postponement of previous hearings, and has been transmitted to the defence teams for review ahead of upcoming procedural stages.

The case is expected to return to court on June 11.

The proceedings relate to private criminal charges filed by the Nicolaou family over the handling of the investigation into the death of national guardsman Thanasis Nicolaou, whose case has remained under judicial scrutiny for years following disputes over initial findings and subsequent forensic reassessments.

Those named in the indictment include forensic pathologist Panikos Stavrianos, former Limassol police director Andreas Iatropoulos, former Limassol CID chief Nikos Sofokleous, former rural police chief Christakis Nathanael and former Platres police station chief Christakis Kapiliotis.

The prosecution relates to allegations concerning the conduct of the original investigation into Nicolaou’s death, which was initially recorded as suicide before later examinations prompted renewed questions over investigative procedures.

The revised indictment follows earlier court directions requiring clarification of the charges before the case could proceed further.

Defence lawyers are expected to examine the updated document before filing preliminary objections.

On June 4, the defendants’ legal teams are due to present their objections, with the court scheduled to hear submissions on June 11.

The Nicolaou family’s legal action represents a private prosecution, initiated after repeated calls for accountability over the handling of the case by state authorities.

Earlier proceedings in the case have included disputes over the sufficiency of detail in the charges.

The court previously rejected preliminary objections as premature, allowing proceedings to continue while ordering clarification of the indictment.

The case concerns events dating back to 2005, when Nicolaou, a 26-year-old national guardsman, was found dead under a bridge near Limassol.

The circumstances of his death have remained the subject of competing interpretations and repeated legal and forensic review.