Only one in four workers in Cyprus obtained learning experience at the workplace in 2025, according to a European Commission report to the European Council, made public on Friday.

The report on the implementation of the recommendation for vocational training aimed at sustainable competitiveness, social justice and resilience, indicated that Cyprus remained below the EU goal of 60 per cent.

At an EU level, this goal has already been met, as 66 per cent of recent vocational training graduates had obtained learning experience at the workplace.

According to the survey, progress differed significantly among countries. The highest percentages were recorded in The Netherlands with 95.4 per cent, France 93.2 per cent and Germany 93 per cent. On the other end of the scale, Romania came in last with 9.1 per cent, Czechia 15.2 per cent and Italy 22 per cent.

The EU survey indicated that Europeans consider vocational training to be a fast track to attractive and well-paid jobs.

Of those asked, 85 per cent said training provided useful skills, while 82 per cent said opened up better opportunities and 66 per cent better paid jobs.

Over half those asked said the main reason the chose vocational training was to start work and earn money earlier, as it combined learning with practical experience.