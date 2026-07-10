Five people were arrested overnight during targeted operations carried out across Cyprus to prevent crime and maintain public order, police said on Friday.

The arrests were linked to offences including stabbing, making threats, drunkenness, disturbing the peace and obtaining goods by false pretences.

Officers stopped 473 vehicles and checked 638 drivers and passengers during the operations.

They also inspected 45 premises, resulting in seven charges. Police issued 253 traffic fines, with 105 relating to speeding.

Officers carried out 78 alcohol tests, seven of which were positive, while one roadside drug test also returned a positive result.

Seven vehicles were seized during the operation.

Daily preventive operations will continue, featuring increased patrols, targeted checks and rapid interventions to prevent crime and enhance public safety, police said.