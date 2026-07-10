Securing an adequate water supply for potato crops was discussed on Friday, with the agriculture ministry saying the issue would be taken up with the Water Development Department.

In a meeting with Agriculture Minister Maria Panayiotou, the potato growers complained that the cost of production had risen due to drought and international developments, saying that ways should be found to support farmers who have lost income.

Panayiotou requested information from the forestry department regarding forest land that could be used for cultivation.

The farmers also suggested using state land, with the minister saying it would be looked into.

The minister said potato growing had been enhanced over the past years through compensation for damaged crops due to extreme weather conditions, as well as other interventions.

The ministry’s initiative to modernise the sector was also discussed, along with evolving the potato trading council into a more modern and effective organisation.