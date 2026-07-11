Planning the perfect one week in Cyprus itinerary is easier than you might think. Although the island is compact enough to explore in seven days, each region has its own distinct character, from ancient archaeological sites and mountain villages to golden beaches and vibrant waterfronts. This itinerary is designed to help first-time visitors experience the best of Cyprus at a comfortable pace, balancing sightseeing with time to relax. A rental car is highly recommended, but if you’d rather not drive, we’ve included alternative options later in this guide.

Day Overnight Highlights 1 Paphos Harbour, Castle, Archaeological Park 2 Paphos Akamas Peninsula & Blue Lagoon 3 Troodos Villages, wineries, mountains 4 Limassol Old Town, Marina, seafront 5 Larnaca Salt Lake, Finikoudes, Hala Sultan Tekke 6 Protaras Cape Greco & Fig Tree Bay 7 Nicosia, Larnaca Old City, Ledra Street, museums & departure

For the smoothest Cyprus itinerary 7 days, fly into Paphos Airport and depart from Larnaca, or vice versa. Driving is on the left, roads are well maintained and daily journeys rarely exceed 90 minutes. Spring and autumn offer the best weather for sightseeing, while summer is ideal for beach lovers but considerably busier.

Ease into your Cyprus vacation itinerary by exploring Paphos. Spend the morning strolling around the picturesque harbour and Medieval Castle before wandering through the UNESCO-listed Archaeological Park. If time allows, visit the nearby Tombs of the Kings before settling into one of the harbour’s seafood restaurants for sunset.

Leave early for the Akamas Peninsula, one of Cyprus’ most spectacular natural landscapes. During turtle nesting season, Lara Beach is worth a stop, while the Blue Lagoon is best experienced on a boat trip or with a refreshing swim. Return via Coral Bay for dinner before spending a second night in Paphos.

Swap the coast for the cool air of the Troodos Mountains. The scenic drive takes you through traditional villages such as Omodos and Kakopetria, where stone houses, local wineries and family-run tavernas reveal a slower side of Cyprus. Visit a monastery, enjoy a short nature trail and spend the evening sampling regional wines before overnighting in the mountains or continuing to Limassol.

Limassol blends contemporary Cyprus with historic charm. Wander around the Marina, Old Town and Castle before enjoying lunch on the seafront promenade. Depending on your interests, spend the afternoon shopping, relaxing on the beach or visiting a nearby winery before experiencing the city’s lively dining scene after dark.

Larnaca offers a more relaxed pace. Begin with breakfast along Finikoudes Beach before exploring the old town and the Church of Saint Lazarus. Later, visit the Salt Lake and Hala Sultan Tekke, particularly rewarding during winter when flamingos gather on the water. End the day with dinner overlooking the Mediterranean.

Drive east to Cape Greco National Forest Park, stopping at the famous Sea Caves before heading to Konnos Beach or Fig Tree Bay for an afternoon of swimming or snorkelling. Finish your day with fresh seafood in Protaras, one of Cyprus’ best family-friendly beach resorts.

Before heading home, spend your final day exploring Nicosia, the world’s last divided capital. Wander the atmospheric streets within the Venetian Walls, browse the shops and cafés along Ledra Street, and visit one of the city’s excellent museums. If time allows, cross the Green Line to experience another side of the capital before enjoying a leisurely lunch in the old town.

If you’re flying from Larnaca Airport, allow around 45–50 minutes to reach the terminal. Travellers departing from Paphos Airport should allow approximately 1 hour 45 minutes.

Route Approximate drive Paphos → Akamas 45 mins Paphos → Troodos 1.5 hrs Troodos → Limassol 1 hr Limassol → Larnaca 1 hr Larnaca → Cape Greco 1 hr Larnaca → Protaras 1 hr Protaras → Nicosia 1 hr 10 mins Nicosia → Larnaca Airport 45 mins

Without a rental car, base yourself in Larnaca or Limassol and combine Intercity buses with organised day trips.

Families should minimise hotel changes by splitting their stay between Paphos and Protaras, where calm beaches, boat trips and water parks are within easy reach.

Couples may prefer boutique hotels in Paphos, wine villages in the Troodos Mountains and a luxury stay in Limassol, allowing more time for spa experiences and sunset dinners.

Option Pros Cons One hotel Simple Longer day trips Two hotels Good balance One hotel move Road trip Maximum variety Frequent packing

For most first-time visitors, two bases—Paphos and either Protaras or Larnaca—offer the ideal balance between convenience and seeing the island’s highlights.

Traveller Estimated budget (excluding flights) Budget €600–900 Mid-range €1,000–1,600 Luxury €2,000+

Accommodation will usually account for the largest expense, followed by meals, car hire, fuel and attraction fees. Travelling outside the peak summer season can significantly reduce costs while making popular sights less crowded.

Whether you’re planning a Cyprus road trip or looking for the best itinerary Cyprus has to offer, this route provides an excellent introduction to the island’s history, landscapes and coastal lifestyle without feeling rushed. It’s a practical, flexible itinerary that leaves plenty of room for spontaneous discoveries—the hallmark of any memorable holiday in Cyprus.