Historic change at state centres of education could see Cyprus’ state universities welcoming international students

A government plan to develop the island into a regional centre of academic knowledge, research and innovation saw parliament pass bills allowing state facilities – the University of Cyprus (UCy) and the Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak) – to offer undergraduate degrees in languages other than Greek, helping internationalise them.

The move “expands the ability of our public universities to attract foreign students and creates new prospects for international collaborations between academics, researchers and higher education institutions,” says Education Minister Athena Michaelidou. “It will certainly upgrade the quality of our country’s higher education sector, further develop research and innovation and upgrade our public universities in international university rankings,” she adds.

These changes will see courses offered in English as of September 2026, with more to follow in 2027, which is set to change the higher education scene for this island. “In the past, students from private schools did not have easy access (to public universities) and it was something that traditionally worried us and we insisted had to change,” says the University of Cyprus’ director of academic affairs and student welfare services Kleanthis Pissarides. H

UCy is aiming to offer four undergraduate degrees in English as of next year, one in medicine, one in business administration, one in accounting and finance and one in economics. “By offering English programmes, there’s the opportunity, based on international exams that students attain from private schools, to enroll to the university of Cyprus. So that road is being widely opened,” he adds.

This follows earlier governmental approval for the university’s first English-language undergraduate degree, a bachelor’s programme in urban sustainability studies offered through the Young Universities for the Future of Europe alliance, available as of September 2026.

“We believe that offering English language undergraduate programmes at public universities will strengthen their autonomy, competitiveness and international visibility,” adds head of the Cyprus Agency of Quality Assurance and Accreditation in Higher Education Andreas Charalambous,

Athena Michaelidou speaking at UCy

“Our education is changing and higher education is becoming the bridge between Cyprus and other countries,” says Michaelidou. “The issue of offering foreign-language undergraduate study programmes has been the subject of discussion for more than seven years. Through an open and informed dialogue, we have repeatedly underlined the strategic need to strengthen internationalisation, which is a crucial factor for academic progress, extroversion and the overall development of the Cypriot university sector,” she adds.

According to the change in legislation, students completing the International Baccalaureate and graduates of private English-speaking schools in Cyprus, as well as students who complete Pancyprian examinations and wish to pursue studies in English will be eligible to apply. Applicants from the Greek-language secondary schools would be required to demonstrate English proficiency through recognised language qualifications or equivalent evidence of competence at GCSE level.

“We feel that it’s a more fair framework because it doesn’t exclude anyone, in comparison to the Greek programmes that in reality, leave behind students from private schools,” says Pissarides. “The opportunities that open up with an English language programme are potentially more than those offered by a Greek programme. For us, the important thing is for there to be options and for each student to decide on their own and not to exclude candidates”.

As a first move, the Urban Sustainability Studies programme will offer 50 places each academic year. “We’re building structures which aren’t just for the Cypriot framework but to also attract students from abroad, and strengthen the international base of our students. We want to offer more programmes to more candidates, to increase the tank from which we draw students and this way improve the quality of programmers and degrees we offer,” says Pissarides.

Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak) will offer undergraduate degrees in languages other than Greek

While looking to attract students, both local and international, Pissarides estimates that the university is not expecting a large number of students but rather a pool high calibre students. “We believe in personalised learning, so we don’t expect huge numbers and we don’t want big numbers. We want to attract very good candidates, whether these are from Cyprus, Europe or developing countries. We have a broad framework to attract, and we have our strategies and collaborations.

“The most important is not their geographic background but for them to be students that have the calibre we need and which we consider will be able to meet their obligations at the university,” he adds. All students enrolled on the proposed programmes, including Cypriots, EU nationals and international students, would be required to pay tuition fees of €5,300 per year. Existing undergraduate programmes in Greek are free for Eu and Cypriot students. The new English-language degrees will operate on a self-financing basis under the relevant legislation.

But the move to English-language instruction is not afoot at only Cyprus’ state universities. A change in Greek law has seen a number of Greek Universities open a branch on the island. The National and Kapodistrian University of Athens (NKUA) has established a campus within the walled city of Nicosia.

“Up until 2017, Greek universities were not allowed to offer undergraduate degrees taught in English. It was in the constitution that undergraduate education had to be taught in Greek, but, in the previous decade, we fought very hard to change this and we managed to amend the constitution, so that now, Greek universities can offer undergraduate degrees in English,” says vice rector of academic affairs, international relations and outreach at the university Sophia Papaioannou.

NKUA is one of a handful of Greek universities setting up operations on the island and now that it has established the programmes it offers in Greek, it is looking to expand by offering degrees in English as well. From the 2027-2028 academic year, NKUA will offer a postgraduate degree in Classical Literature and Archaeology which will be taught in English.

“Greek universities have traditionally been a very popular destination for Cypriot students since the 60s,” says Papaioannou. “We did a research survey in Cyprus, and we found that our university is really popular, with over 90 per cent of the Cypriot people, and nearly 50 per cent of Cypriot BA holders being graduates of a Greek university, including our university. This implies that there’s a strong support on the island, and there’s a strong alumni basis for our university to establish a programme in Cyprus. When we offered our first degree last autumn with 40 places, we had over 150 applications from Cypriot candidates, which indicates that some Cypriot candidates prefer to study in Cyprus, rather than go to a Greek university,” she adds.

English language undergraduate programmes will be subject to tuition fees while students will be allowed entry based on Pancyprian exams and internationally recognised qualifications such as A levels and SATs.

“(Having a branch in Cyprus) is part of our strategic plan,” Papaioannou said.

For the island’s education ministry, the vision is the gradual implementation of the legal framework for the offer of foreign-language undergraduate study programmes, broadening the attractiveness of studying on the island. “We are confident that the excellence that characterises our universities will lead to the achievement of this goal,” says Michaelidou.