The European Commission on Monday formally appointed Executive Vice-President Raffaele Fitto as its new special representative for Cyprus, confirming his role in supporting UN-led efforts to reunify the island.

In a statement, the Commission said that, in his new capacity, Fitto “will contribute to the settlement process under the auspices of the United Nations”, working closely with the UN Secretary-General’s personal envoy for Cyprus, Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar.

“The appointment reflects the Commission’s strong commitment to the reunification of Cyprus, with the objective of achieving a functional and viable comprehensive settlement in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and in line with the principles, values and legislation of the European Union,” the statement said.

The Commission added that Fitto will engage with all relevant parties and stakeholders to help prepare the ground for the resumption of negotiations and support a comprehensive and lasting settlement, including through confidence-building efforts.

Fitto in his capacity as European Commission Executive Vice-President recently visited remote communities in the Troodos region

It said Fitto would bring his extensive experience in European governance, regional cooperation and institutional dialogue to the role, supporting the Commission’s efforts to facilitate progress towards a comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus issue.

Even before Monday’s appointment, Fitto’s portfolio already included overseeing Commission policies aimed at facilitating the island’s reunification.

Under the mission letter issued to him by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on December 1, 2024, he was tasked with overseeing measures supporting Cyprus’ reunification, including the EU Aid Programme for the Turkish Cypriot community and monitoring the implementation of the Green Line Regulation.

An EU official told the Cyprus News Agency that the appointment was a personal decision by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, noting that the role of special representative differs from that of a special envoy.

Unlike the appointment of former Commission special envoy for Cyprus Johannes Hahn, which required approval by the College of Commissioners, Fitto’s designation as special representative did not require such a decision.

Fitto in his capacity as European Commission Executive Vice-President recently visited remote communities in the Troodos region.