The fire service rescued an injured person from a cave in Paralimni on Sunday before responding to two separate fires later in the day, including a large blaze near the Larnaca – Ayia Napa motorway and another in Avgorou.

According to the fire service, crews from the Famagusta fire station were called at 1.23pm to rescue a person injured inside a cave in the Paralimni area.

The casualty was safely extracted from a steep rocky area using specialised rescue equipment before being transferred onto a rescue stretcher and handed over to ambulance crews for transport to the accident and emergency department at Famagusta general hospital.

Later, at 10.12pm, firefighters were called to a blaze involving dry grass, wild vegetation and a large reed bed near the open market facilities in Livadia, adjacent to the Larnaca–Ayia Napa motorway.

Fire crews from Larnaca, supported by the EMAK rescue unit, responded with five fire engines and a rescue team.

The fire and intense heat caused damage to several temporary market structures. Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders in the area were safely removed by firefighters, preventing the blaze from spreading further and protecting the remaining market facilities.

A municipal excavator from Livadia also assisted with firefighting operations.

Preliminary indications suggest the fire started in the reed bed before spreading to the surrounding area.

Late on Sunday night, firefighters also tackled a blaze in Avgorou, which destroyed around 750 hay bales.

The causes of both fires remain under investigation.