A wildfire which broke out between the Limassol district villages of Lania and Limnatis was contained by firefighters, forestry department spokesman Glafkos Kyriacou said on Tuesday.

He told the Cyprus News Agency that once the alarm was raised, the department deployed seven fire engines, a tanker, two earth movers, and 45 forest firefighters to tackle the blaze.

Additionally, he said, the fire brigade deployed two firefighting helicopters and three firefighting aeroplanes to intervene from the air.

“Fortunately, we goat ahead of the fire, and it has been contained,” he said, adding that it mostly burned agricultural land and wild vegetation in the area.

The cause of the fire will be investigated once it has been completely extinguished.