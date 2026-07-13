Lawyer Levon Arakelian has written a book in which he outlines what he describes as the “basic parameters” of a solution to the Cyprus problem.

The book, The basic parameters of the comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus problem, outlines six separate areas of discussion regarding the Cyprus problem and talks geared towards a settlement thereof.

Those six areas are the conditions at play and the talks to be held towards a solution, how a post-solution Cyprus should be governed, the question of the territory governed by each constituent state, the island’s future demographic balance, security, and property.

Arakelian is one of the advisors for the Greek Cypriot side’s Cyprus problem negotiating team, and accompanied President Nikos Christodoulides to the first of last year’s two enlarged meetings on the Cyprus problem, which took place in the Swiss city of Geneva.

Away from the Cyprus problem, he is a partner at the Chryssafinis and Polyviou law firm and advised Polys Polyviou during his inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the deadly 2011 explosion at the Evangelos Florakis naval base in Mari.

Read the book here