A 30-year-old man was sentenced to eight years in prison on Monday after the Famagusta permanent criminal court found him guilty of rape.

The offence was committed in the Famagusta district on July 13, 2024, against a female victim, according to the police.

Following the complaint and subsequent investigation by the Famagusta CID, the case was filed before the court for immediate trial.

The defendant remained in custody throughout the legal proceedings on the court’s instructions.

After examining the evidence presented by the prosecution, the court convicted the 30-year-old and imposed an eight-year prison sentence.