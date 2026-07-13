The police are not currently participating in any investigations related to the Mafia State case and are awaiting instructions from the team of independent investigators, spokesman Vyron Vyronos said on Monday.

The government named a team of independent investigators following the anti-corruption authority’s report on the claims in journalist Makarios Drousiotis’ book Mafia State concluded that former president Nicos Anastasiades and others may be criminally liable for abuse of power.

Vyronos said that the anti-corruption authority’s findings have been forwarded to police chief Themistos Arnaoutis but that members have not yet reviewed it.

“We are standing by and awaiting instructions from the criminal investigators,” Vyronos said.

He added that the police are prepared to assist investigators if requested.

The initial five independent investigators were named in early July, but one member, Christos Mylonopoulos, recused himself. Criminologist Ilias Anagnostopoulos was named to replace Mylonopoulos last week.

Government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis said last week that the independent investigators’ needs are being met, including an office space and administrative support staff.