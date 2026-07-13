The state has allocated €27 million to support 142 voluntary organisations providing social care services in Cyprus, Deputy Social Welfare Minister Clea Hadjistefanou-Papaellina announced on Monday.

She was speaking during the fifth annual dialogue with voluntary organisations, and said the funding will assist organisations that serve older people, children, those with disabilities, victims of violence, and other vulnerable groups.

Papaellina said that this investment shows the government’s commitment to collaborating with the voluntary sector to strengthen the social support network.

She described voluntary organisations as strategic partners in implementing the state’s social policy, highlighting their vital role in caring for vulnerable citizens.

Dialogue serves as an important platform for communication between the government and the voluntary sector, she added.

Papaellina mentioned recent developments to strengthen the sector, including a comprehensive legal framework for Pancyprian Volunteerism Coordinating Council for promoting volunteerism and supporting various organisations across the island.

She pointed out the signing of the first nationwide sectoral collective labour agreement for social welfare institutions and community volunteering bodies in January, calling it a significant milestone.

Cyprus will celebrate the international year of volunteers for sustainable development 2026, with over 300 volunteer activities planned.

A volunteering day in September will encourage newly retired individuals to share their skills with local communities.

The deputy minister also highlighted reforms aimed at strengthening social inclusion and independent living for people with disabilities.

This includes the national strategy and action plan for early childhood education and care 2025-2030, enhanced child protection measures, changes to child benefit schemes, and national strategies on autism, disability and active ageing.

Papaellina stressed that voluntary organisations are essential partners for the state in creating an inclusive society with access to quality services and equal opportunities.