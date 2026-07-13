The two Greek Cypriots who were arrested in the north on Sunday were both remanded in custody for three days on Monday.

The Turkish Cypriot police informed the Cyprus Mail that both appeared in court on Monday to be issued remands, with their next court date set for Thursday.

Additionally, the Turkish Cypriot police confirmed that the pair had been arrested at the Astromeritis crossing point, near Morphou after having allegedly crossed into the north at the Limnitis crossing point, near Lefka, without having “completed the necessary immigration procedures”.

This likely means the pair have been accused of failing to display their identity cards or passports to the Turkish Cypriot police at the crossing point.

Thus far, it appears that they stand accused of “violating a military zone”, the charge often brought against those accused by the Turkish Cypriot authorities of having crossed the Green Line illegally.