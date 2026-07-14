Cyprus reaffirmed its close defence partnership with France on Tuesday as National Guard personnel marched in the Bastille Day military parade in Paris.

National Guard Chief Lieutenant General Emmanouel Theodorou attended the celebrations at the invitation of chief of the armed forces of France Lieutenant General Fabien Mandon, joining official events marking France’s national day.

A flag detachment of Cyprus and a National Guard unit comprising 23 personnel took part in the military parade along the Champs Elysees.

According to the National Guard, Cyprus’ participation in the celebrations for only the second time since 2007 reflects “the historical friendship of the two peoples” and the “particularly high level” of strategic cooperation between Cyprus and France.

Theodorou also held a bilateral meeting with Mandon during his visit, with discussions focusing on international security developments, the prospect of strengthening the EU’s defence capabilities as well as the security environment in the east Mediterranean.

The events followed President Nikos Christodoulides’ visit to the Cypriot contingent ahead of the parade, where he praised the personnel selected to represent the Republic.

Addressing members of the National Guard, the president said the invitation to march with the Cyprus flag on the Champs Elysees carried significant symbolic importance and reflected the strength of bilateral relations.

He described defence cooperation between Cyprus and France as being at “the highest level” and congratulated the contingent for representing the country at one of France’s most prominent national ceremonies.

Christodoulides also paid tribute to National Guard personnel serving in international missions and multinational formations, reaffirming the government’s commitment to strengthening the Republic’s defence capabilities.