Coffee lovers who bring a reusable cup to participating cafés on July 18 will receive a free coffee as part of the Bring Your Own Cup Day campaign, organised by City Friends Club to encourage the reduction of single-use waste.

The initiative will run from 9am to 11am at 19 cafés across Limassol, Paphos, Nicosia and Larnaca.

The event forms part of Coffee Friends Club, a City Friends Club initiative launched in 2023 under which participating cafés offer customers a discount of up to 15 per cent when they use their own reusable cup. For the two-hour campaign, participating cafés will instead offer coffee free of charge.

Visitors will also have the chance to win prizes after organisers hid two City Friends Club mascot stickers in each participating café.

Those who find them will receive gifts including reusable cups, eco tote bags, desserts and other prizes.

According to City Friends Club, the initiative helped prevent around 25,000 disposable coffee cups from ending up in landfill during the first half of 2025, based on data provided by participating cafés.

Participating cafés are:

Limassol: Ray Kitchen & Bar Germasogeia, Ray Kitchen & Bar Mesa Geitonia, Nomad Bread & Coffee Germasogeia, Nomad Bread & Coffee Gladstonos, Nomad Bread & Coffee Theklas Lysioti, Stories, Il Parco, Astry, Black Coine, Bleu Coffee, The Cookhouse, The Republic, Parisian Flat, Dune Cafe and Tartufo Gelato.

Paphos: Ray Kitchen & Bar.

Nicosia: Green Colibri Specialty Coffee.

Larnaca: Paul’s Coffee Roasters and Zya Cafe.

Find out more about the project: https://cityfriends.club/coffee_eng

City Friends Club (СFC) actively engages in daily street cleaning, organises community cleanups and promotes eco-consciousness through a range of educational initiatives. Since 2021, the team has been actively cleaning key areas across Limassol with 6 trucks and 15 cleaners and hosting regular monthly cleanups for volunteers and corporate groups in parks, beaches, and other public spaces. With professional cleaners and more than 3,000 volunteers engaged, CFC has collected 465,640 kg of garbage over the entire work period since 2021.