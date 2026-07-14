American singer Jason Derulo is expected to perform at a luxury resort in Kyrenia this Saturday.

According to the resort’s social media posts as well as online ticketing platforms, Derulo is scheduled to appear at the Chamada nightclub, which has been constructed in Ayios Epiktitos.

International artists performing in the north have previously faced criticism from Greek Cypriot groups and organisations, with some events having been cancelled following public pressure.

In 2017, Irish musician Bob Geldof and his band The Boomtown Rats performed at an event organised by Eastern Mediterranean University in Famagusta.

The appearance attracted criticism from Greek Cypriot groups, however Geldof’s performance went ahead as planned.

In 2010, Jennifer Lopez withdrew from a planned concert at a hotel in the north after criticism over the political implications of the appearance.

Her representatives at the time said she was not aware of the political sensitivies regarding the north.

Spanish singer Julio Iglesias also cancelled a scheduled concert in Kyrenia in 2010 after controversy surrounding the event.

Reports at the time said his representatives argued they had not been fully informed regarding the political status of the area where the concert was planned.

Derulo, who has sold over 250 million singles worldwide and achieved 14 platinum singles, has also faced controversy in recent years after singer Emaza Gibson filed a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and other claims connected to a professional relationship. Derulo himself has denied all such allegations.