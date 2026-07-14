Seven girls aged between 12 and 15 have alleged they were sexually abused by a 64-year-old man at a horse-riding school in Lapithos, with investigators in the north continuing inquiries as further complaints emerge.

The suspect remained in custody on Tuesday after a ‘court’ remanded him for a further three days.

The case has attracted widespread attention following reports that the number of complainants increased from two to seven within days.

According to Turkish Cypriot media, the allegations centre on a horse farm in Lapithos where the girls attended riding lessons.

All seven complainants are reported to be foreign nationals.

The investigation began after a British woman reported that her two daughters, aged 15 and 12, had allegedly been sexually abused by her Turkish Cypriot partner.

Following publicity surrounding the initial allegations, five more girls reportedly came forward with similar complaints.

The girls allege the suspect sought to prevent them from reporting the abuse through intimidation, repeatedly telling them that “no one will believe you”.

A court initially ordered the man’s detention on July 10 before extending the order for a further three days on Tuesday as investigators examine the growing number of allegations.

According to reports, investigators are focusing on collecting witness statements, examining evidence and determining whether there may be additional victims.

Turkish Cypriot media also reported that after the first complaint was filed, the suspect crossed into the government-controlled areas before later returning to the north.

Reports said a complaint was also submitted to authorities in the Republic, although no further details have been released.

The case has prompted the Association for Supporting Women’s Life (Kayad) to launch a campaign entitled ‘I Believe You’, aimed at encouraging women and children who have experienced sexual harassment, assault or abuse to seek help and report offences.

The organisation said people who contact the association will receive free legal and psychosocial support throughout the reporting process.

“Speaking out takes courage. Silence protects the perpetrators. Solidarity is the strongest starting point for justice,” the organisation said.

Kayad called on the authorities to conduct the investigation with sensitivity, ensure the protection of the children’s rights and privacy, and carry out all investigative procedures thoroughly.

It further warned that phrases such as “no one will believe you” can discourage victims from coming forward and contribute to continued silence surrounding sexual abuse.