A wildfire that broke out on Wednesday afternoon in a reed bed near Polis Chrysochous in the Paphos district has been brought under control after burning around eight decares of land, the fire service said.

Fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis said five fire engines from the Polis Chrysochous, Stroumbi and Peyia stations were deployed to tackle the blaze.

They were joined by five fire engines from the forestry department, while a bulldozer also assisted in the firefighting operation.

Two firefighting aircraft carried out initial water drops before two firefighting helicopters continued aerial operations to secure the fire perimeter.

Kettis said the burned area covers approximately eight decares, mainly within a riverbed.

Firefighters also succeeded in protecting nearby homes and an orchard from the advancing flames.

The point where the fire started has been identified, Kettis said, adding that the cause of the blaze will be investigated in cooperation with the police.