Drivers are being advised to expect delays next week as maintenance works are carried out on sections of the Nicosia-Limassol and Limassol-Paphos motorways, as well as on the old Nicosia-Limassol road.

According to the public works department, expansion joint replacement works will be carried out on the Yialia bridge on the Nicosia-Limassol motorway on Monday and Tuesday, July 20 and 21, between 9pm and 5.30am.

The works will take place on the carriageway towards Limassol, between the Pera Chorio Nisou-Kotsiatis exit and the junction with the Nicosia-Larnaca motorway.

During the works, the middle and right-hand (fast) lanes will be closed for approximately 800 metres, with traffic diverted to the remaining left lane.

On Tuesday, July 21, from 8pm until 5.30am the following morning, crews will also carry out waste collection works along the central median of the Nicosia-Limassol motorway between Skarinou and Germasogeia.

The fast lane towards Limassol will be closed in sections, with traffic diverted to the slow lane.

Further expansion joint replacement works on the Yialia bridge will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, July 22 and 23, from 9pm until 5.30am.

During these works, the left lane will be closed for approximately 800 metres, with traffic using the middle and fast lanes.

Meanwhile, from Tuesday, July 21, to Thursday, July 23, between 7am and 3pm, sweeping works will be carried out on sections of the Limassol-Paphos motorway.

The works will cover both directions between the Limassol New Hospital interchange and the Petra tou Romiou exit.

The fast lane will be closed in sections of around 200 metres in one direction at a time, with traffic diverted to the adjacent lane.

On Friday, July 24, from 7am until 3pm, road marking works will be carried out on a 1.5-kilometre section of the old Nicosia-Limassol road within Kofinou.

One lane will be closed in sections of approximately 100 metres at a time, with traffic directed to the adjacent lane.

The public works department urged motorists to follow temporary road signs, observe the instructions of police and workers on site, and drive with caution through the affected areas.