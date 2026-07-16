Where do you live and with whom?

In Nicosia, alone.

What did you have for breakfast?

Peanut butter with banana and honey on a piece of bread.

Describe your perfect day.

Wake up, have my favourite breakfast (peanut butter, banana, and honey on a piece of bread), listen to Anna Vissi, go to the beach, and lie under the sun.

Best book ever read?

Εσύ για Σένα (Your for You) by Lakis Argyrou. It made me analyse patterns in my character and behaviour and work on them.

Best childhood memory?

Helping my grandparents harvest apples and other fruits in our village, Kyperounta.

What is always in your fridge?

Yogurt!

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Anna Vissi – Panathenaic stadium Live 2025! On repeat.

What’s your spirit animal?

Panther! Because the panther represents quiet power and intention. It doesn’t need to be loud to be noticed – it moves with confidence, precision and presence, which is very close to how I approach my work.

What are you most proud of?

My scarves are now available at the museum shop of the Louvre, it was a dream come true.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

One scene that stayed with me is from Under the Tuscan Sun, where they say they build the train tracks before the train arrives. I love this because it reminds me to trust the process – you don’t need to have everything figured out, you just start, and things will follow.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Anna Vissi

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

I would go to London, 1986, to be at Live Aid and watch Freddie Mercury perform at Wembley Stadium. It’s one of the most powerful performances ever – the way he connected with the crowd, the energy, the presence. I would love to experience that moment in real life.

What is your greatest fear?

My greatest fear is not growing – not evolving as a person and as a creative.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

I would tell my 18-year-old self: you are enough, you don’t need to prove anything to anyone.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone.

Lying. Trust is everything for me.

Michalis Pantelidis, a fashion textiles designer based in Nicosia, creates silk scarves inspired by Cypriot culture, transforming memories and imagery into contemporary designs. His work has gained international recognition, with his scarves available at the Louvre museum shop

Follow him at www.instagram.com/michalispantelidistudio/, www.michalispantelidis.com, www.linkedin.com/in/michalis-pantelidis-textiles/