An off-duty police officer is facing criminal and disciplinary investigations after allegedly driving under the influence and causing a three-vehicle collision on Thursday morning at the Nicosia General hospital roundabout, where two cars caught fire.

Police said the crash occurred at around 8am when a car driven by the 44-year-old officer collided with a vehicle ahead of him, driven by a 43-year-old woman.

The impact pushed the woman’s vehicle into a third car driven by a 38-year-old man.

The collision caused the vehicles driven by the officer and the woman to burst into flames, while the third vehicle sustained damage to its rear.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, while ambulances transported all three drivers to the nearby Nicosia general hospital, where they received first aid treatment.

Breathalyser tests were carried out on all three drivers, whereupon police said the 44-year-old recorded a final alcohol reading of 59 micrograms, well above the legal limit of 22 micrograms.

A subsequent inspection also found that the vehicle he was driving did not have a valid MOT certificate.

Police have launched both a criminal investigation and internal disciplinary proceedings against the officer.

The circumstances leading to the collision remain under investigation.