A 46-year-old father and his two adult children, aged 23 and 21, appeared before Famagusta court on Thursday facing 122 charges relating to the alleged abuse of minor family members, police said.

The three defendants requested legal aid. The court reserved its decision and adjourned the case until September 8.

They will remain in custody until then.

The charges relate to alleged offences committed between 2013 and May 2026, including physical and psychological abuse, child abuse, kidnapping, sexual harassment, making threats and causing actual bodily harm.

The defendants are expected to enter their pleas at the next hearing.