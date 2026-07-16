The forestry department has strengthened its ranks with the appointment of four new forestry officers, who took up their duties on Thursday at forestry stations across Cyprus.

The new recruits were welcomed by forestry department head Savvas Iezekiel, who briefed them on the department’s mission, responsibilities and the range of work it carries out.

During the meeting, Iezekiel highlighted the important role the new officers will play in protecting and sustainably managing the island’s state forests.

He also stressed the department’s responsibilities in preventing and responding to forest fires, as well as safeguarding Cyprus’ natural environment for society and future generations.

The forestry department wished the four new officers every success in their new roles and careers in protecting the country’s forests and natural environment.