High jumper Elena Kulichenko and para-athlete Maria Markou will lead the Cypriot delegation at the opening ceremony of the 23rd Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on July 23.

The Cyprus Olympic Committee announced that Kulichenko will carry the national flag, while Markou will carry the Cyprus baton during the ceremony at the Hydro Arena.

The committee said the pair were selected in recognition of their achievements at national and international level, with particular emphasis on their performances during the last Olympic cycle.

Kulichenko represented Cyprus at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where she finished seventh in the high jump.

The committee also noted that this year’s Games will feature athletes and para-athletes competing as part of a single national delegation, reflecting Cyprus’ commitment to inclusion and equal participation in sport.

It added that both Kulichenko and Markou embody the values of Olympism and serve as inspiring role models for young athletes across Cyprus.