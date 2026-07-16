Lakatamia municipality announced on Thursday that it will open three cooling centres during heatwaves to help residents cope with extreme temperatures.

The centres are intended to “address the effects of the heatwave, to assist and protect the public”, the municipality said.

They are located at the Lakatamia multipurpose centre, the Tseri multipurpose senior services centre and the Lakatamia town hall cafe.

The centres will operate only on days when heatwave conditions are in effect.

Opening hours will be 7.30am to 6pm at the Lakatamia multipurpose centre, 9am to 6pm at the Tseri multipurpose senior services centre and 8am to 3pm at the town hall cafe.

The announcement comes as Cyprus experiences another spell of extreme heat. A yellow weather warning was issued for Thursday, with temperatures expected to reach up to 40C inland.