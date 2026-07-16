A man was arrested in Limassol on Thursday afternoon after allegedly attacking a female bus driver shortly after boarding the vehicle, police said.
The incident took place on a public bus under circumstances which remain under investigation.
Police said officers responded to the scene and arrested the suspect, who has been taken in for questioning.
No further details have been released regarding the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault or whether the bus driver sustained any injuries.
Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.
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