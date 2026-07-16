Police are searching for a 38-year-old man after illegal firearms and ammunition were discovered during a raid on a residence in Larnaca on Thursday.

Following a court authorised search, officers found two automatic firearms, including a G3 military rifle, a pistol and a large quantity of cartridges hidden inside the home of an elderly woman.

Speaking to Omega, police spokesman Kyriakos Theodorou said the woman was not believed to have any involvement with the weapons, with investigators focusing on her grandson as the person allegedly connected to the findings.

Theodorou said the suspect had used the residence to conceal the weapons, while police were carrying out further investigations into the case.

“He is a person who I can say is well known to the police for various cases,” he said.

Authorities are conducting DNA and ballistic examinations to determine whether the firearms are connected to previous criminal activity or whether they were intended for future use.

Tests are also being carried out on the G3 rifle to establish whether it was legally registered to the suspect as a reserve weapon or whether it was obtained through theft.

Police investigations remain ongoing, while officers continue efforts to locate and arrest the 38-year-old suspect.