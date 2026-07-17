A restaurant in Limassol that offers hookah services has been fined after customs officers seized 7kg of duty-free tobacco during a routine inspection, police said on Friday.

The search was carried out on Thursday by the Limassol Customs Investigation Branch.

Officers also found that the premises did not have the required licences to sell tobacco and alcohol.

The tobacco was confiscated and the owner was arrested for customs offences.

The case was later settled out of court after the owner agreed to pay €3,200. Following the settlement, the owner was released.

The confiscated tobacco will be destroyed in accordance with customs procedures for smuggled products.