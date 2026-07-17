Four people were arrested on Thursday night while 79 motorists were reported for speeding during islandwide police operations aimed at preventing serious crime and boosting public safety.

According to police, the coordinated patrols targeted key locations in urban areas as part of ongoing efforts to prevent criminal activity, maintain public order and increase the public’s sense of security.

The four arrests were made for various offences, including illegal possession of drugs and drink driving.

During the operation, police stopped 615 vehicles and checked 785 drivers and passengers. Officers also carried out inspections at 59 premises, resulting in 12 reports for various offences.

Traffic officers issued a total of 359 citations for road traffic offences, including 79 for speeding.

Police also carried out 82 breathalyser tests, with four drivers testing positive for alcohol. Two roadside drug tests were conducted, both returning negative results.

As part of the operation, 10 vehicles were impounded.

Police said the crime prevention operations will continue daily, with an increased presence on the streets, targeted checks and rapid operational responses aimed at protecting the public and maintaining public order.