The government remains committed to securing a Cyprus settlement through negotiations based on the United Nations framework and European Union law, Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Thursday night.

He also highlighted efforts to strengthen the country’s foreign policy, strategic partnerships and international standing.

Speaking on behalf of President Nikos Christodoulides at a commemorative event marking the anniversaries of the 1974 coup and the Turkish invasion, Ioannou said resolving the Cyprus problem remained the government’s foremost priority.

“With a sense of responsibility towards the Cypriot people and a full awareness of our historic mission, we are working consistently to create the conditions for the resumption of negotiations for a comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus problem, on the basis of the agreed United Nations framework, the accumulated negotiating acquis and the principles, values and law of the European Union,” he said.

Ioannou said recent diplomatic efforts had gained momentum through the government’s “clear political will” and persistent diplomacy, adding that these efforts had been recognised by the international community and reinforced by Cyprus’ strengthened role as a reliable partner within the EU and the wider region.

He said the Greek Cypriot side continued to support the initiatives of the UN secretary-general and was working constructively to create the conditions necessary for the resumption of talks.

“Despite the difficulties and the well-known challenges, we remain committed to achieving a functional and viable solution that reunites our homeland and our people and guarantees the peaceful coexistence of all the lawful residents of Cyprus,” he said.

Ioannou added that the government’s foreign policy, strengthened strategic partnerships, active participation in the European Union and continued efforts to reinforce all aspects of the Republic’s national strength were aimed at improving Cyprus’ international position and creating the conditions for a return to dialogue.

“Our goal remains one and unchanged: the evolution of the Republic of Cyprus into a modern, reunified European state, a member of the European Union and the United Nations, where all its lawful residents can live in conditions of peace, security, democracy and prosperity,” he said.