Maria Panayiotou will leave her post as agriculture minister, deputy government spokesman Yiannis Antoniou said on Friday, as the prospect of a cabinet reshuffle appears to draw closer.

He told television channel Omega that he can say “for certain” that “at this moment, the fact we have before us is that the agriculture minister must be replaced, as she will take a position in the education sector”.

Panayiotou, a philology teacher, was included on the educational service commission’s list of appointees to teaching roles in February for the coming September.

“Aside from that, regarding any other possible thoughts the president may have, I cannot share them with you as I do not know myself,” Antoniou said on Friday.

He said that he has “information” and that he “understands some things”, but that the announcement of ministerial hirings and firings is “something which we should leave to the president”.

Asked whether he had just confirmed that Panayiotou will return to her teaching job in September and leave the ministry, he said “I think this is abundantly clear”.

More to follow…