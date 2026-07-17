A pregnant woman was taken to hospital after a traffic accident on the Nicosia to Limassol motorway on Friday morning.

Police said the collision led to the closure of the right lane of the highway, resulting in long queues and delays for motorists travelling through the area.

The woman was transported to hospital for medical assessment as a precaution.

No immediate information was released regarding the extent of any injuries sustained by those involved in the collision.

Authorities later reopened the affected lane, restoring traffic flow, although congestion remained in the area for some time as vehicles cleared the backlog.

Police urged motorists to exercise caution while travelling through the area near Parekklisia, advising drivers to maintain low speeds and keep a safe distance from the vehicles ahead.