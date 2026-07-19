Government Spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis said on Sunday that developments involving the UN and the EU have created a new political environment for the Cyprus problem, stressing that the government will continue efforts to resume substantive negotiations.

Speaking at a memorial service for the fallen of Yermasoyia, Letymbiotis referred to the UN Secretary-General’s initiative, the appointment of a European Commission envoy and greater EU involvement as factors creating new conditions for diplomatic efforts.

“At a time when the initiative of the UN Secretary-General is underway, we remain fully committed to our effort to resume substantive negotiations,” he said.

He added that the government would continue to use “every diplomatic tool, every possibility, every window of opportunity” in pursuit of a solution.

Letymbiotis said the involvement of the UN and EU represented “two important international pillars” operating together and argued that the developments were the result of a consistent diplomatic strategy.

“The solution to the Cyprus problem will be in accordance with the agreed framework established by the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and compatible with international law, principles, values, the acquis and the law of the European Union,” he said.

He also reiterated that the government would not accept a settlement outside the existing framework, stating that “anachronistic guarantees do not fit into 21st century Europe”.

The government spokesperson said the objective remained the creation of a European state where all Cypriots would enjoy equal rights, adding that Cyprus had “absolute confidence in our law, in the strength of our arguments and in the legitimacy of our claims”.

Akel secretary-general Stefanos Stefanou, speaking at a memorial service in Kokkinotrimithia, said preserving the existing negotiating acquis was essential for progress.

“The continuation of negotiations from the point where the talks were interrupted also means preserving the convergences achieved with great effort,” Stefanou said.

He welcomed the UN Secretary-General’s planned involvement and called for talks to resume from where they ended at Crans Montana, warning that promoting new ideas could remove prospects for a solution.

“The end of the occupation and the reunification of our land is a matter of survival of our people,” he said.

Deputy Minister to the President Irene Piki also called for unity and seriousness, saying the current diplomatic opportunity should be used to advance efforts within the agreed framework.