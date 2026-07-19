A memorial service honouring those who died during the 1974 coup and Turkish invasion was held in Paralimni on Sunday.

The annual national religious memorial service and prayer for the missing took place at the Saint George’s Church, with the service being presided over by Bishop Vasilios of Famagusta, while the government was represented by Justice Minister Costas Fitiris.

The memorial speech was delivered by Paralimni mayor Giorgos Nikolettos.

Nikolettos said the sacrifice of those who fell in 1974 “does not only belong to the past” but represents a legacy for future generations.

He said both the coup and subsequent Turkish invasion in1974 left behind “dead, missing, refugees and a divided homeland”.

He made particular reference to the 15 fallen and missing men from Paralimni, including Major General Tasos Markou, whom he described as a figure who remained committed to his duty.

The mayor also referred to Tasos Isaak and Solomos Solomou, saying their memory formed part of the continuing struggle for freedom and reunification.

Following the ceremony, wreaths were laid at the Heroes’ Monument.

Nikolettos said the municipality would continue supporting efforts to establish the fate of missing persons and preserve historical memory through initiatives including monuments dedicated to those affected by past events.

He added that “the sacrifice of the fallen” should continue to guide future generations.