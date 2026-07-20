Police are investigating after at least 13 shots were fired at a commercial building in Yermasoyia over the weekend, with the damage discovered only on Monday morning by a cleaner arriving at the premises.

The building, which houses several companies, was targeted on Prophet Elias Street, with bullet holes found on the entrance door and an internal wall.

Police officers attended the scene after the damage was reported and began examinations to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail, police said the incident occurred around 4am on Saturday, with two individuals having been recorded on the office building’s CCTV footage

Alpha news reported that residents within the area did indeed report shots being fired on Saturday morning.

Police acknowledged that the circumstances of the case were “mysterious” yet pointed that with the incident having occurred over the weekend, many of the offices in the area would have been closed.

The scene has been secured as investigators gather evidence and examine the building for further indications regarding the circumstances of the shooting.