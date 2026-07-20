Bus fares on Cyprus Public Transport, which covers buses in Nicosia and Larnaca, are set to rise again on August 3, the company said on Monday.

The cost of a standard daytime urban ticket will rise from €2.40 to €2.70.

A nighttime one-way ticket, from 9pm, will rise from €4.20 to €4.70. For those with Motion cards, daytime routes will rise from €1.80 to €2, and nighttime routes will rise from €2.60 to €3.50.

The current daytime prices were set in September 2023, when the price rose from €2 to €2.40. The nighttime prices rose most recently on March 1, when they rose from €4 to €4.20, an increase from the €3.50 price prior to September 2023.

Rural route fares are also set to rise, from 60 cents to 70 cents.

Fares for weekly, monthly, annual and various other discounted options are likewise set to increase. However, yearly tickets for school students will remain stable at €30.

There have been no fare changes announced in Paphos, Limassol and Ayia Napa and Protaras, which each operate separate bus systems, and all currently charge €2 for a standard daytime one-way ticket.