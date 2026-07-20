Cyprus needs more than a 10,000-home target

Cyprus’ pledge to deliver 10,000 new homes marks an important step towards tackling the country’s housing challenges, but meaningful progress will ultimately depend on whether the country can create the conditions needed to translate political commitments into completed developments.

After years of debate over rising rents, affordability and housing shortages, the national conversation has finally shifted towards increasing housing supply, the one factor most likely to bring lasting change to the market.

The commitment by Cyprus’ political parties deserves recognition because it acknowledges that boosting supply, rather than simply managing demand, is essential if housing affordability is to improve over the long term.

However, setting a target is only the beginning, with the greater challenge lying in removing the barriers that continue to slow residential development.

Housing should no longer be viewed solely as a social issue, but increasingly as a matter of economic competitiveness.

Countries seeking to attract international investment and highly skilled professionals are judged not only on taxation and the quality of their business environment, but also on whether they can offer quality housing at an affordable cost.

Without sufficient housing, attracting talent becomes more difficult, businesses face constraints on expansion and long-term economic growth slows.

This is especially relevant for Cyprus, which has established itself as an emerging technology and business hub.

As more international companies establish operations on the island and demand for skilled workers continues to grow, housing is becoming an increasingly important part of the country’s economic infrastructure.

One of the biggest obstacles to increasing supply remains the length of the development approval process.

Lengthy permitting procedures, multiple stages of approval, planning uncertainty and administrative delays all increase development costs before construction even begins, with those costs ultimately filtering through to homebuyers and tenants.

Modernising and accelerating the permitting system would therefore have an immediate impact on housing delivery.

Measures such as digital applications, parallel rather than sequential reviews, clearly defined approval timelines and dedicated fast-track procedures for strategic housing projects could significantly reduce delays while preserving transparency and regulatory oversight.

Reducing unnecessary obstacles within the development process should be regarded as an investment in Cyprus’ competitiveness rather than simply an administrative reform.

Increasing the number of homes alone, however, will not be enough, as the market also requires a broader mix of housing types.

Across Europe, professionally managed rental communities have become an increasingly important part of the housing market.

The Build-to-Rent model, under which residential developments are specifically designed and operated for long-term rental, has expanded rapidly in countries including the United Kingdom, Ireland and Spain.

These developments provide professionally managed accommodation, improve rental quality and, crucially, add new housing supply rather than competing for existing properties.

For Cyprus, Build-to-Rent should be viewed as one of several complementary solutions capable of improving housing availability while attracting long-term institutional investment into the residential sector.

International experience shows that no single policy has been sufficient to solve housing shortages.

Vienna has successfully combined public investment with non-profit housing associations for decades, creating one of Europe’s most affordable housing systems.

Ireland has accelerated housing delivery through stronger cooperation between the public and private sectors.

The United Kingdom has encouraged institutional investment in purpose-built rental developments through a stable planning framework and long-term policy certainty.

Although each country has adopted a different approach, they all share a common characteristic by increasing housing supply through cooperation between governments and private capital.

Cyprus has the opportunity to follow a similar path.

Doing so also requires a stable investment environment, with long-term residential developments depending on regulatory certainty, efficient planning procedures and tax policies that encourage rather than discourage new housing supply.

Measures relating to VAT, planning rules and development approvals should ultimately be judged on one simple question, whether they help deliver more homes.

If they do not, reform should be considered.

The debate should now move beyond whether 10,000 homes will be enough.

The more important question is whether Cyprus is prepared to create the conditions necessary not only to deliver those 10,000 homes, but also to continue building well beyond that target in the years ahead.

Housing is no longer simply about property, but increasingly about talent, competitiveness, investment and Cyprus’ long-term economic future.

The commitment has now been made, but success will ultimately be measured not by the number announced, but by how quickly and effectively Cyprus turns that ambition into new homes for the people who need them.