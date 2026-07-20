Former England captain and manager Kevin Keegan has died at the age of 75, his former club Newcastle United said on Monday.

Keegan’s family and Newcastle announced in January that the two-time European Footballer of the Year was undergoing cancer treatment, without disclosing details of his illness. In June, Keegan revealed he had stage four cancer.

“We are devastated to learn of the passing of Kevin Keegan, one of the most iconic, influential and deeply loved figures in our club’s history,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

“As a player, he brought world-class talent, ambition and belief to St. James’ Park, helping to transform perceptions of what Newcastle United could be.

“As a manager, he ignited our city. Kevin gave supporters hope and pride, and led a team whose style, spirit and passion captured the imagination of football fans around the world. He was so much more than an entertainer.”

One of English football’s most charismatic figures, Keegan enjoyed a glittering playing career as a forward, winning multiple trophies with Liverpool before starring in Germany with Hamburg. His achievements earned him the Ballon d’Or in 1978 and 1979.

He scored 21 goals in 63 appearances for England between 1972 and 1982, captaining the side 31 times.

Keegan later moved into management, revitalising Newcastle United and taking the club to the brink of the Premier League title in the mid-1990s before enduring a more difficult spell as England manager.

“It is with immense sadness that we announce that Kevin Keegan has passed away at the age of 75,” Keegan’s family said in a statement, as quoted by Sky Sports.

“The former England player and manager had been battling cancer and was surrounded by his wife and daughters in his final moments.”

His death marks the passing of one of the most influential figures of his generation in English football.