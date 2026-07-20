Nicosia criminal court on Monday dismissed an objection raised by the defendants’ lawyers in the trial concerning alleged financial fraud at the Avakoum monastery.

On trial are monks Nektarios and Porfyrios. They face charges including conspiracy to defraud, forgery and the use of false documents, theft by proxy, handling stolen goods, money laundering, interfering with judicial proceedings and submitting fraudulent tax returns.

Both have pleaded not guilty.

The case came to light after authorities discovered €800,000 in cash and uncovered alleged fake miracles and CCTV footage of prohibited sexual acts.

Earlier during the trial, the defendants’ attorneys said that on the night of March 5, 2024, after the monastery had shut its gates, a number of individuals wearing hoods trespassed into the premises and removed various objects – which ended up at the Tamasos bishopric.

The lawyers said these items subsequently came into the possession of the police. They called for a trial within a trial, seeking a court ruling that would rule if the items were obtained unlawfully.

The court had subsequently rejected the motion for a trial within a trial.

On Monday, the panel of judges ruled on a new objection raised by the defence last week. This related to the claim that evidence presented by a police officer – a witness for the prosecution – should be inadmissible because it was obtained unlawfully by authorities. In addition, the defendants’ attorneys asserted a tainted chain of custody regarding the same items of evidence.

The court dismissed the objection. It rejected the contention that the defendants’ rights would be violated if this evidence is presented in court. The court stressed, however, that it was not deciding on the admissibility of the evidence at this time. As such, it said, the defence may challenge the evidence during the course of the trial.

The court then allowed the officer to present the evidence in question. She is entrusted with the safekeeping of evidence gathered by the police.

Lead prosecutor Vasilis Bissas told the court that the seized €800,000 in cash continues to be in the custody of the police – specifically the rapid response unit Mmad. Prosecutors presented not the cash itself, but a receipt proving that police are in possession of it. The defence raised no objection.

The trial continues on July 22, when the prosecution will call a new witness to the stand.