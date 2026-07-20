Cypriot water skier Andreas Konstantinou claimed two gold medals at the Panhellenic Water Ski Championship held at Lake Stratos in Agrinio from July 10 to 12.

The 17-year-old topped both the Under-17 and Open men’s slalom events.

His performance has lifted him to fifth in the European rankings and seventh in the world in the U17 category.

Konstantinou’s result confirms his steady rise among the sport’s top young athletes.

He has been competing since the age of five and won the U14 European title in Spain in 2023.

His next major challenge will be the European Championship in Greece this August.

The federation also renewed its call for water skiing to be included in the 2032 Brisbane Olympic Games, saying it would be a landmark step for the sport.