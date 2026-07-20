Thirteen people were arrested during overnight operations across Cyprus as part of ongoing efforts to prevent crime, maintain public order and improve public safety, police said on Monday.

During the operation, officers stopped 586 vehicles and checked 730 drivers and passengers, while inspecting 40 premises, resulting in 12 reports.

Those arrested are suspected of offences including illegal residence and employment, possession of knives, drugs or stolen property, drunkenness, disturbing the peace, unpaid court fines and serious traffic violations.

Traffic police issued 286 citations, including 156 for speeding. Ten traffic cases remain under investigation and eight vehicles were seized.

Officers also carried out 328 alcohol tests, with three drivers testing positive, and two roadside drug tests, both of which were positive.

Police said targeted patrols and enforcement operations would continue daily across the island.