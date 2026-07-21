Cyprus Airways signs Air France codeshare agreement

Cyprus Airways and Air France have launched a new codeshare agreement covering flights between Larnaca Airport and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, strengthening connectivity between Cyprus and one of Europe’s largest aviation hubs.

The airlines announced that the agreement came into effect on July 7, 2026, with flight codes from both Air France and Cyprus Airways already appearing on services operated by Cyprus Airways.

Under the partnership, passengers will have access to up to six flights per week during the summer season between Larnaca and Paris Charles de Gaulle.

The companies said the agreement is intended to improve year-round connectivity by allowing travellers to connect through Air France’s extensive network via its Paris hub.

“Our partnership with Air France marks an important step forward for Cyprus Airways and confirms the growing confidence in our network and services,” said Cyprus Airways chief executive Thanos Pashalis.

“This agreement strengthens Cyprus’ connectivity with one of Europe’s largest aviation hubs, giving our passengers seamless access to destinations across the world, while at the same time making Cyprus even more accessible to international visitors,” he added.

Air France-KLM senior vice president for the Netherlands and international markets Noud Duyzings said the new agreement would further strengthen air links between France and Cyprus.

“Our customers will benefit from an expanded flight schedule between Paris Charles de Gaulle and Larnaca, with up to six flights per week during the summer season, as well as seamless connections through our Paris hub to Air France’s extensive network,” Duyzings said.

He added that the partnership reflects the airline’s commitment to offering customers more choice, greater flexibility and a high standard of service.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to offering our customers more choice, greater flexibility and high-quality service, while strengthening our presence in the Cypriot market through the connection opportunities provided by our hub at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport,” Duyzings said.

In addition to the codeshare agreement, Cyprus Airways and Air France have also concluded an interline agreement covering several routes operated by both airlines.

The interline arrangement includes Cyprus Airways-operated flights between Larnaca and Milan Malpensa, as well as between Larnaca and Athens.

It also covers Air France-operated services between Paris Charles de Gaulle and Milan Malpensa, together with flights between Paris Charles de Gaulle and Athens.

The agreements are expected to offer passengers greater flexibility when booking itineraries involving the participating airlines, while expanding travel options between Cyprus and destinations served through the Air France network.